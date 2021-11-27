LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after shootings in the Russell neighborhood Saturday evening.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Cedar Street around 6:30 p.m.
Officers found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene near South 27th Street. Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Ruoff.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or provide information here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.