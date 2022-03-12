LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot outside of a bar in Old Louisville early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said 4th Division officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. 2nd St.
This is where Magnolia Bar is located.
Once on scene, police found two men who were shot while standing outside of the business. LMPD said both men were transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
The LMPD 4th Division officers are investigating.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
