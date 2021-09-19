LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were taken to the hospital after separate shootings that occurred overnight Saturday.
LMPD responded to 400 block of Finzer Street, not far from South Preston Street, at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night on the report of the first shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
On scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening, Smiley said.
An hour later, officers were sent to the 3900 block of Bardstown Road, near Six Mile Lane, after a man suffered a "graze wound as a result of gunfire." He was also taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Smiley said.
Police do not believe the shootings are related at this time.
They ask that anyone with information on the incidents call the department's tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.