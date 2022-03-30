LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Okolona neighborhood.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, 7th Division officers responded to a shooting in the 7100 block of Preston Highway just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Once on scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman with a graze wound. The man was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ruoff said in a release.
No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it online here or call 574-LMPD (5673).
