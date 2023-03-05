LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after crashing her car into two other vehicles on Dixie Highway.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said police responded on the multi-vehicle collision around 12:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Dixie Highway.
Police said two vehicles were stopped at a red light in the middle and right lanes when a third vehicle, for an unknown reason, crashed into the middle car which caused it to push into the vehicle in the right lane.
The driver of the third vehicle, who caused the crash, was transported to University Hospital where she died. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim Sunday morning as Rubi Bonilla.
Police said no one else was injured in the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
