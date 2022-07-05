LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three adults and a juvenile are in the hospital, some "in critical condition," after they were hit by a vehicle in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening, according to Metro Police.
Just before 8 p.m. at 2nd and East Market streets in downtown Louisville, "multiple" pedestrians were hit by a car, Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said in a statement.
Three adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals. Ruoff said "it appears several were in critical condition." The extent of the individuals' injuries is unknown at this time.
Ruoff said an individual had been detained in connection with the incident. It's unclear how they may have been involved or whether they had been taken into custody.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. WDRB has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
This story will be updated.
