LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Newburg on Thursday night.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the reported shooting in the 5200 block of Cedrus Circle, near Shasta Trail and East Indian Trial, around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman inside a home and two men outside the home who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
The three individuals, whose names are unknown, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening. Smiley did not say if the department had any suspects.
LMPD Sixth Division officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
