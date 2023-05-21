LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD said a 3-year-old child who had been shot in the leg showed up at Norton Children's Hospital.
Officers said they were called to the hospital around 3 a.m. for a child with a non-life threatening gunshot wound who arrived by private means.
LMPD said it's believed the shooting happened near 32nd street and Greenwood Avenue between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Overnight from Saturday into Sunday was violent with a total of 7 people shot including the 3-year-old. LMPD said this shooting doesn't seem related to the other shootings.
At this time, LMPD said no charges have been filed. It's not clear if there is a person of interest or suspect.
