LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after three "young adults" were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.
LMPD Second Division officers were called to 12th and Hill streets, near the Parkway Place apartments, on the report of the shooting around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found three "young adult males" who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
The victims told police that a "unknown suspect" shot them and then fled the scene, Ellis said.
At the scene, investigators have more than 30 markers near shell casings.
All three males, whose ages were not immediately known, were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD Second Division detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD or provide a tip anonymously here.
