LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after four males were wounded in a shooting on Shepherdsville Road in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to a report of a shooting around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Shepherdsville Road.
Police say an altercation occurred outside of a gas station and two males believed to be in their 20s were shot. Both men were taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
One male has serious injuries and was in surgery as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The other person's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
As the investigation continued, police say two more people who appear to be in their 20s and who also may be connected to this incident went to the hospital with gunshot wound. Their condition is not known.
If you know anything about the shooting, call the anonymous crime tip hotline at (502) 574-5673.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.