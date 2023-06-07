LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people were able to get their car out of the Louisville Metro Police Department's tow lot for free last week.
LMPD released new numbers Wednesday for its third tow lot amnesty period. Between May 28 through June 3, the department said 82 vehicles were released from the lot, totaling more than $19,000 in waived fees.
The LMPD Amnesty Program waives all towing and storage fees. Police said it helps prevent overcrowding in the lot.
