LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in the Iroquois neighborhood.
LMPD Public Information Officer Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a hit and run Saturday evening in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue.
Investigators learned the child had been in the street when a gold van heading south, struck the child.
The van did not stop and continued on Gheens Avenue. The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LMPD is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal
