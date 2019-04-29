LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby -- an event twice the size of the Super Bowl -- brings heavy traffic to Louisville.
On Monday morning, the Louisville Metro Police Department described how it plans to prepare for the congestion.
LMPD officials released their safety and traffic plans as Derby festivities approach this week, citing changes that could make things much smoother for drivers and pedestrians.
One of the biggest changes Derby-goers will see this week is the absence of the pedestrian walking bridge at 6th Street. LMPD says weather conditions and logistics made it difficult for the bridge to be efficient last year.
In its place will be a pedestrian crossing at 6th Street, in addition to the usual pedestrian crossings at 3rd Street and 9th Street.
Those attending Churchill Downs will once again notice the tall fences that prevent pedestrians from being in the congested streets.
While crowds will still be heavy, officials say it's their goal to make everyone's experience as smooth as possible.
"Because of the heavy amount of pedestrian traffic, we've added an additional pedestrian crossing at 6th Street this year," said Sgt. Michael Scheu of the Louisville Metro Police Department. "That should alleviate a lot of the congestion we had last year at 9th Street and 3rd Street."
Drivers will see changes as well.
Southern Parkway traffic won't be reversed, and residents around Churchill Downs and people wishing to park in those neighborhoods, will be allowed through.
