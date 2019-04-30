LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a sunny, almost perfect afternoon in downtown Louisville, dozens of people showed up to pray side-by-side and even sing together for a reason written boldly on the signs they held: human trafficking.
"This goes on every single day in Kentuckiana," said Carrie Bohnert, the chair of the Board for the PATH Coalition Kentucky. "It's happening everywhere under our noses."
But right now, it's an even bigger issue for Bohnert and her allies because of what's right around the corner: the Kentucky Derby.
"It's true," LMPD Lt. Shannon Lauder said. "We see an increase for events like the Farm Machinery Show, maybe the fair, for Derby. Because you're bringing so many people into town. You're definitely going to see an increase in human trafficking."
Lauder, the commander of LMPD's Special Victims Unit, is gearing up for a long Derby week.
"My units — we have excellent detectives who work for me — and we will be tied up investigating human trafficking," she said.
She and her colleagues will be conducting operations she can't divulge, but she admits she can't do it all alone. She needs help from the community too.
"Call us. Alert us," she said. "If you see something that doesn't make sense, it probably doesn't. Trust your gut. Do research. You can always report things to us."
What to look out for? Victims might be malnourished, afraid to make eye contact or tired. Another anti-human trafficking group has taken things a step further and released this poster of young, vulnerable runaways, some of whom could be victims.
