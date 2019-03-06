LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a victim at the Jefferson Mall.
Said Zrhad, 45, was arrested Tuesday at the mall, according to an arrest report.
Police say Zrhad and the victim had been arguing over the past several months.
Authorities say on Tuesday, while at the mall, Zrhad and the victim got into another argument, which turned physical in a back hallway of the mall.
According to investigators, witnesses said Zrhad took a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim in the back of the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Zrhad was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
