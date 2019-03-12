LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has made an arrest in connection with a homicide last month.
Austin Tudor, 25, is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to the arrest citation, someone was shot in the 9700 block of El Prado Street in Valley Station on Feb. 28. The victim, identified by investigators on scene as a woman in her 20s, was transported to University Hospital, where she later died.
An eyewitness told investigators that Tudor put a revolver on the victim's shoulder and said "I'll pop yah." According to the arrest citation, the victim replied, "Well pop me," and that's when the gun went off.
During questioning, Tudor claimed the woman was shot as she was grabbing for the gun.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.