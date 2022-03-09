LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a third suspect in connection to a string of business robberies across the city.
Andre Williams, 23, was arrested around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Shively. He's charged with four counts of first-degree robbery in the following robberies:
- Jan. 11: Speedway at 4239 Poplar Level Road
- Jan. 11: Penn Station at 2204 Heather Lane
- Feb. 28: Family Dollar 6621 Southside Drive
- Feb. 28: Family Dollar at 7100 Preston Highway
On Monday, LMPD arrested two other suspects and charged them with several counts of first-degree robbery. Anthony Miller, 25, and Phillip Stewart, 30, were both charged following these robberies:
- Jan. 11: Penn Station at 2204 Heather Lane
- Feb. 2: Family Dollar located at 3417 Breckenridge Lane
- Feb. 2: Speedway at 12102 Shelbyville Road
- Feb. 21: Speedway at 7002 Shepherdsville Road
- Feb. 22: Circle K at 12415 Taylorsville Road
In addition to the above incidents, police said Miller is charged in other robberies with an accomplice:
- Jan. 11: Speedway at 4239 Poplar Level Road
- Feb. 28: Family Dollar at 6821 Southside Drive
- Feb. 28: Family Dollar at 7100 Preston Highway
Lt. Mindy Vance, commander of the LMPD Robbery Unit, said the suspects even had a nickname.
"The suspects eventually acquired the name of Double Tappers given their particular M.O. of robbing businesses in succession," she said.
Police said Miller was captured after leading officers on a chase. He was eventually taken into custody near the intersection of Heather Lane and Bardstown Road. He's charged with eight counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police via a motor vehicle and seven counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
"These are armed business robberies," said Detective Dan Mason with the LMPD Robbery Unit. "So they're coming in, brandishing firearms and demanding cash from the business. So I would say that's violent."
Police said Williams, Miller and Stewart have confessed to the robberies, including those in Jeffersontown and Middletown. Stewart is charged with five counts of first-degree robbery.
"They admitted to their part in the robberies, and we're confident we have the right guys," Mason said.
