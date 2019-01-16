LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police made a quick arrest for a murder Tuesday night, likely because the alleged shooter was on home incarceration.
LMPD say officers arrested 18-year-old Tayshon Caudell, who told police that the shooting happened during a drug deal. An arrest report says Caudell was on HIP, and his GPS location placed him at the scene of the murder.
Police say the victim, a Hispanic man believed to be in his 20s, was shot and killed about 6:30 p.m. on Pixley Way near Poplar Level Road and East Indian Trail.
An arrest report says Caudell told police that he and another person tried to give the victim counterfeit money to buy marijuana. A witness said the suspects pulled a gun and shot the victim, as they tried to rob him.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says additional arrests are expected.
The victim was taken to University Hospital and later died. His name has not been released by the coroner.
