LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man LMPD dubbed the Norton Commons Pink Panther bandit is now behind bars.
Shaquille Youngblood, 35, is the man on this security video from November, LMPD said.
That videos shows a man snooping on one front porch and trying the door handle while ignoring packages left on the porch. LMPD said Youngblood was caught many times in the neighborhood on surveillance videos.
Residents saw him Monday morning and called 911. When officers found him, he tried to run away but was quickly arrested.
Youngblood is charged with attempted burglary, criminal trespassing and fleeing or evading police.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.