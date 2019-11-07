LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he admitted to taking packages from porches.
According to an arrest report, police were sent to the 8600 block of Blue Lick Road after receiving reports that packages were being stolen from the front porches of homes in the area.
A witness told an officer who responded that he saw the suspect come from the back of a detached garage with a pink mountain bike, and carrying a black binder. The witness stated he confronted the man after he saw him take a FedEx package from a porch. That's when the witness says the man dropped the items and ran from the scene.
Officers later found 35-year-old Vanus Herrington, who matched the description of the suspect, in the driveway of a home in the 8600 block of Moody Road. Police say Herrington was read his rights before he admitted to the thefts.
During the investigation, officers found a backpack with a MacBook Pro laptop and legal documents inside. Officers determined the backpack had been stolen during a vehicle break-in on Nov. 5.
Herrington was arrested, and is now charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.
