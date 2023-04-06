LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 10-year-old girl from the Park Hill neighborhood has not been seen since late Thursday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police Second Division officers are looking for Kahyla Bailey, who was last seen in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue.
🚨MISSING 10 y/o 🚨 Kahyla BaileyLast seen in the 2100 block of St Louis a few hours ago. Call 911 if seen! #RT pic.twitter.com/2t2qkHlpdH— LMPD (@LMPD) April 7, 2023
Police said Bailey is 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. It's currently unknown what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.
