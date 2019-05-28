LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a porch pirate who struck in the Bonnycastle neighborhood.
According to a post on the agency's official Facebook page, the woman stole the package from the porch of a home in the 2100 block of Bonnycastle Avenue, off Bardstown Road. The theft happened on May 14.
A surveillance video posted by LMPD shows the suspect run up the steps onto the porch. The suspect is wearing black shorts and a tank top that could be red or orange. She has brown hair and tattoos on her neck and arm.
After picking up the package, she pauses on the porch, looks to her left and right, then walks off with it.
Police say she got into a black Ford F-150, then drove away.
Anyone with any information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
