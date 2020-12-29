LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has lost a record 170 people to criminal homicides in 2020, a sobering number in the face of global pandemic.
It's a disturbing record for the city, but it's not the only problem facing homicide detectives and the families of some of the victims.
Of those 170, 68% remain unsolved as Louisville Metro Police detectives work to find closure for families across the city.
One of those waiting is Ann Keene, who lost her daughter, 49-year-old Kimberly Jarboe, to a homicide in late-August in the Shawnee neighborhood.
"They found her that morning at 10:30. And it was the most horrifying thing that anybody could have told me," Keene said. "She was shot at close range. That’s all I know."
But Keene still doesn't know who pulled the trigger or why.
"I asked that question every day," she said. "I want to know why she was murdered. I don't know that I'll ever know why she was murdered."
Jarboe was the city's 100th homicide of the year. In the four months since, there have been at least 70 additional homicides.
"We don't have any concrete reasons why the numbers are up this year, as we don't when they're low," LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Many of those cases remain unsolved, but that's not because detectives aren't working them.
"If everybody does a little bit, nobody has to do a lot," Mitchell said.
He said, per usual, detectives are working to solve the cases and provide closure to families. But, he said, they could always use a little help from the public.
"Obviously, it's our job to detect and find out," he said. "But we mostly find that out through our citizens, people willing to step up and give us information. I mean, there's a lot of these cases. We know or have a pretty good idea who we believe may have committed these crimes, but until we know or have corroborating evidence, such as people who may have eye-witnessed the situation or who may have some information. Certainly, some of this could bring some closure to some of the families who have suffered these tragedies."
Keene recently got a call from the detective investigating her daughter's death and hopes that closure will follow.
"I need closure. I do. And I don't know if I'll ever get closure," she said. "He says that he's got a few more things to do and then he'll be out to talk to me and tell me how the investigation is going."
Police hope people will step up and help bring Keene and other families closure.
"If you have seen something, heard something in any of these homicides, certainly give us a call on our anonymous tip hotline at 574-LMPD," Mitchell said.
