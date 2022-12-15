LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit are asking for the public's help to find a 30-year-old man.
Eric Steele was last seen on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville. His family says Steele has been upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
Steele, a white male, is 5'10" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Steele was last seen driving a black 2019 Ford Fusion with Michigan license plate ERL2270.
If you see Steele or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 502-574-LMPD.
