LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 27-year-old man who has been missing for two days.
Luis Martinez was last seen Monday in the 4500 block of Shelbyville Road, which is near the Thorntons gas station, according to LMPD.
Martinez, who is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds, is driving a Honda Civic with a North Carolina license plate that reads "EEK4174."
"Mr. Martinez hasn't been heard from since this time and family fear for his safety," the department wrote on a flyer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 502-574-LMPD.
