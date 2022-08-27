LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who is believed to be endangered.
Braedon Shaw was last seen near the 4700 block of East Pages Lane. That's near Dixie Highway and not far from Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Shaw has brown hair, brown eyes and is 110 pounds, according to LMPD. He was last seen wearing a Black sweatshirt with a Stuart Academy logo.
Police believe he may have gone to a school in the 4600 block of Valley Station Road, which is near Stonestreet Road. He was reported missing at 7:45 p.m. Friday night.
Anyone with information on Shaw's whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD.
