LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local columnist and activist has been reported missing, and now the Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find him.
According to LMPD, 20-year-old Quintez Brown was last seen on Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m. He is described as being 6'-1" tall, weighing 140 pounds.
LMPD says Brown recently shaved his head and beard.
He may be driving a blue 2005 Nissan Sentra, with license plate no. KY 827 ABK.
A report by The Courier Journal indicates that he recently worked as an intern for the newspaper and had been a frequent contributor to the outlet's opinion section.
Brown, who has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville and UofL's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center, spoke to WDRB in June of 2020 after demonstrating in downtown Louisville daily to voice his frustrations with how black people have been policed throughout the country.
He also spoke out in 2019 about his discomfort with armed police serving as school resource officers in Jefferson County Public Schools.
Anyone with any information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
