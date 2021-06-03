LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.
Kamyia Freeman was last seen in the 1800 block of Lee Street, which is near Dixie Highway. Louisville Metro Police Department said in a flyer that she "when she walked away."
Freeman is described as Black female who is 5'7 and 172 pounds.
Anyone with information on Freeman's whereabouts is asked to call police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
