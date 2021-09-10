LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the country takes this weekend to remember those lost 20 years ago on 9/11, police are asking the public to be their extra set of eyes and ears on the streets in case there is any suspicious activity.
Louisville Metro Police said there are no known threats, but wants people to be aware of their surroundings and look out for anything that may seem out of the ordinary — such as suspicious packages and luggage or bags left unattended.
"We're always aware and always monitoring and we're always trying to be vigilant," Andy McClinton, LMPD assistant chief, said. "But with it being the 20th anniversary, there are some people that could use this as an opportunity to take advantage."
The department wants to be clear that there are no known threats, but is "prepared in case something does happen," according to McClinton.
If you see anything suspicious, call 911. If it's not an emergency, call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
"In order to keep our community safe, we have to work together so anything they can do to help us, we appreciate it," McClinton said.
