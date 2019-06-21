LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect.
According to a social media post by LMPD, the suspect broke into Mr. G's Car Wash, located at 5213 New Cut Road, near West Kenwood Drive.
While inside, he allegedly stole some cash.
We need you help fans, cause you're awesome at this. This guy broke into Mr. G's Car Wash, located @ 5213 New Cut Road, & stole some cash. Great pics so shouldn't be too hard to figure out who this dude is. #LMPD #TippinAintSnitchin #574_LMPD #OurFansAreAwesome pic.twitter.com/DuEvmfzduS— LMPD (@LMPD) June 21, 2019
Anyone with any information on the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
