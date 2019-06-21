Suspect in break-in / theft at Mr. G's Car Wash (Image provided by LMPD on June 21, 2019)

Image provided by LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect.

According to a social media post by LMPD, the suspect broke into Mr. G's Car Wash, located at 5213 New Cut Road, near West Kenwood Drive.

While inside, he allegedly stole some cash.

Anyone with any information on the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags