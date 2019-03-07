LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a robbery suspect.
According to a news release, police say the man in the image is wanted for the March 5 robbery of the Metro PCS located on Amy Avenue, near West Market Street, in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The robbery took place just after 1:30 p.m. No one was hurt.
According to the news release, the suspect was seen driving away in a dark, possibly navy-colored 2007-10 Chrysler Sebring four-door sedan with tinted windows.
Police say the suspect has "distinctive markings" on the left side of his head.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
