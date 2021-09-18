LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - LMPD has reached out to Indiana State police for help in a homicide case Wednesday night.
Police believe the weapon used in the incident may have been taken to Crawford County, Indiana.
After obtaining a search warrant, Indiana State Police say they found the weapon after they executed the search at a home in Crawford County.
Police believe the suspects were in a green Ford Crown Victoria with an Ohio license plate.
If you have seen this car or have any other information on the case, you are asked to contact Indiana State Police at 800-742-7475.
