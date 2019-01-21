LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help tracking down mailbox vandals that struck in Okolona.
LMPD is asking the community for surveillance video that may have captured the person who was using stolen vehicles to crash into dozens of mailboxes and several parked cars.
According to a post on LMPD's Facebook page, the first incident was reported on Jan. 16. That's when police say the owner of a vehicle they believe was stolen in the 5700 block of Walnut Way chased after it. The thief ran over several mailboxes before abandoning the car and taking off on foot.
During the overnight hours of Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, police say someone rammed a Ford F150 on Lancewood, a Ford Edge on Rod N Reel and a Toyota Tacoma on Leisure Court.
On Jan. 18, several mailboxes were smashed on Brookbend Way and Bost Lane.
Several more mailboxes were smashed on Jan. 19 on Brookbend Way, Park Lake Drive, Walnut Way and Chasewood Place.
Police say they recovered a stolen Ford Taurus on Jan. 20 with heavy front end damage that was taken from Timmy Court. Investigators believe it was used in some of the crimes.
Police are asking neighbors who may have surveillance video of the crimes to turn it over to them to help them solve the case.
WDRB spoke with some of those neighbors on Sunday.
"I would definitely like to see justice get served," said Nikki Clements, who had her mailbox smashed. "I mean there's 26 mailboxes as of last night. This is a lot."
"My neighbor's mailbox got hit, too," Joseph Smith said. "He's 85 years old, so he is going to have to pay somebody to come fix his mailbox."
Police say it will cost thousands of dollars to repair the damaged property.
Anyone with video, or information of any kind, is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
