LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – LMPD says at least four people were hurt in a shooting on Shepherdsville Road
Police say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, not far from the intersection of Fern Valley and Shepherdsville Road.
After an initial investigation, police determined that two people believed to be in their 20s got into a fight and were hurt after a shooting.
They were taken to University Hospital. One person has serious injuries and was in surgery as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The other person's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
As the investigation continues, police say two more people who appear to be in their 20s and who also may be connected to this incident went to the hospital with gun shot injuries. Their condition is not known.
If you know anything about the shooting, call the anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD. You can also submit a tip through LMPD's online portal.
