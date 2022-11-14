LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Monday afternoon.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the department's Third Division responded to a reported crash between a vehicle and a bicycle on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in Fairdale around 3:30 p.m.
Once on scene, police found the bicyclist with serious injuries. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Police believe both the bicyclist and the vehicle were traveling southbound on National Turnpike when the accident happened.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.