LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle died in a hit-and-run crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a crash in the 6600 block of Terry Road around 8:30 p.m. After being hit by the vehicle, the woman died at the scene.
Ruoff said the vehicle that hit the bicyclist fled the scene prior to the arrival of first responders.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
