LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is changing its policy on when police can chase a car.
Chief Steve Conrad notified officers they can now chase a car when an officer has determined the car is stolen. The commanding officer must verify the car is stolen, then directly control the chase.
The change will be in place until January. At that point, leadership will re-evaluate the policy.
Chief Conrad says the change is needed because of a recent pattern of people stealing cars and using them to commit a crime.
LMPD has connected several recent shootings or homicides to stolen cars.
In announcing the pursuit policy change, Chief Conrad wrote that the pilot effort is mean to "prevent these criminals from terrorizing our community."
Here is a copy of the letter sent to officers about the policy change:
