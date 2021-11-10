LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The debate on school resource officers was front and center Wednesday at Louisville Forum, and students were a part of the conversation.
Students from Central and Seneca high schools were among those asking the questions to a panel discussion on school safety and whether school resource officers are necessary. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields, Jefferson County Public School Board member James Craig and University of Louisville Associate Dean Dr. Cherie Dawson-Edwards were among the panel.
"What we are doing in our schools is inadequate," Shields said in an opening statement.
It was an open dialogue to figure out the best solution to make JCPS safer.
"We do have research that suggests that having those armed guards in schools has a negative effect on education outcomes," Craig said.
He said there were 4,600 suspensions in the 2018-2019 school year. There have been 3,600 suspensions so far this year.
"Acknowledging the economic inequalities that are inherent in this community and working on programs to address those issues, in my opinion, is gonna have a much better impact on educational outcomes and school safety than, again, putting an armed guard outside of math class," Craig said.
Shields agreed, saying the schools have to take ownership of all of the issues in the community — including gang violence — before they can come up with a solution.
"Children, to me, have never represented statistics, and I will not come to this table on a discussion this important and make it about data," Shields said. "It is about human life and the sanctity of human life."
Dawson-Edwards said there is some importance to that data but added they should ask the table of students in attendance if they feel safe.
"It's not enough for us as community members — who are not sitting in schools every day, who are not principals at schools every day, who are not teachers in schools every day — to say what we think it is inside the school building," she said.
They hope the dialogue will spark more conversations to get different opinions about safety in schools.
