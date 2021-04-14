LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields answered questions Wednesday on a public forum geared toward proactive policing.
Shields joined the Louisville Forum, hosted by Keith Larson, and engaged in a public discussion with moderator Phillip Bailey, a Louisville resident and national political correspondent with USA Today.
Shields said since 2019, the idea of proactive policing within the department has virtually come to a halt.
"If police are not proactive, you're going to find the space we're in now, where we are cleaning up homicides," she said. "You have to have a police department that is proactive and engaged. The issue is how are they doing the job."
Shields said proactive policing means getting the Criminal Interdiction Division back on the streets — actually patrolling — to get more guns off the streets.
"I am a total illegal-gun-focused person. That is my mission," she said. "Because if you go after illegal guns, you will get the violent individuals, and you will get the people engaged in drug trade. The problem is — with the space that LMPD was in and the city was in — it was a very precarious space. I couldn't just come in and say. 'Go get them boys.' We couldn't afford for anything to go even remotely wrong."
Removing guns from the streets, especially those in west Louisville, is something non-violence activist Christopher 2X aims to do through his organization Game Changers.
"You cannot walk away from the impact of the children who have become the collateral damage from the gunplay, either directly or indirectly," 2X said. "If we can't wrap around the fact that the kids are suffering big time, then I don't know where the hope is at."
Shields said curbing violence has been difficult, because many in the community are hesitant to work with police to stop violence and have instead taken matters into their own hands, causing more violence and death.
"It's straightforward," she said. "When you're in the environment we're in — as broken as it is — people aren't cooperating. People don't talk to police."
Sheilds previously was chief of police in Atlanta and said — as an outsider coming to Louisville — she was surprised to see how barren west Louisville was economically.
She and 2X agree more investments and opportunity would help the area be less violent.
"Where is the hope? Where is the community centers? Where are businesses? Where is the purpose?" she said. "If you take individuals who are already struggling and further marginalize them without opportunity, it's a ripe environment for violence."
Shields said her department also needs to do a better job with disciplining officers involved in misconduct. She said she's working to speed up the review process, saying the public deserves answers faster.
