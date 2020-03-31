LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said his officers are spending a lot of time responding to large gatherings around the city as, people are being told to stay inside as much as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a Facebook Q&A on Tuesday with Mayor Greg Fischer about public safety and the coronavirus, Conrad discussed steps the department is taking to keep officers healthy, like doing roll call over radios and making sure police have protective gear.
"We are asking for cooperation," Conrad said. "In some cases, we are begging for cooperation. But we do not have, at this point, to make arrests for lack of social distancing."
As far as instituting a curfew or shelter-in-place to deter big gatherings, Fischer he hopes it doesn't come to that. Instead, he's emphasizing the importance of social distancing.
