LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child died in a shooting near Buechel on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD Lt. Colonel Josh Judah, police responded to a report of a shooting the 4400 block of Newport Road, near Fegenbush Lane, around 2 p.m.
Police found a juvenile dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
"There's not a lot of information we have right now, this investigation is in its infancy," Judah said. "What I can tell you is we don't believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety."
The child's age is unknown.
Judah said LMPD's homicide unit will conduct a "thorough" investigation of the shooting.
"The only other thing we know is we have another child dead in our city because of a gun," Judah said.
This story may be updated.
