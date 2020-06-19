LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD says it cleared Jefferson Square Park late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson says there were several reports of fireworks, explosions, glass breaking, and gun shots in the area around Jefferson Square Park.

"Officers spoke with protesters, asking them to clear the park temporarily so they could walk through and do a safety check, which protesters agreed to do," said Jessie Halladay.

LMPD provided video to WDRB showing one person throwing what appears to be a firework at the Hall of Justice. Another video shows a large crowd gathered in the street at 6th and Jefferson Streets.

Around 2:45 Friday morning officers reported having bottles thrown at them and then moved in to clear the park, according to Halladay.

LMPD says it towed at least three cars and made at least 8 arrests.

