LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Preston Highway in Okolona on Tuesday afternoon.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said a police cruiser was traveling northbound on Preston Highway on a request for back up with its lights and sirens on around 4:30 p.m. A vehicle crashed into the police cruiser near the intersection of Preston Highway and Outer Loop.
After hitting the LMPD cruiser, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The driver, a woman, that crash into the LMPD cruiser was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD officer and driver of the third vehicle were not taken to the hospital, according to Ruoff.
