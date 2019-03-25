LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an LMPD cruiser was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the crash took place at 12 p.m., near the corner of Algonquin Parkway and South 35th Street.
Police say the officer was traveling eastbound on Algonquin Parkway. As the officer approached South 35th Street, a Chevy Tahoe traveling westbound on Algonquin Parkway tried to turn onto South 35th Street in front of the officer. As a result, police say the two vehicles collided.
Both the officer and the driver of the Chevy Tahoe were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries. No charges are expected.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
