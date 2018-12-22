LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two LMPD cruisers crashed Saturday night during a pursuit of a suspect.
MetroSafe tells WDRB a pursuit started at 8:23 p.m. on I-65 South near Crittenden Drive.
Two police cruisers crashed on I-65 South just past the Watterson, injuring the officers inside.
The suspect vehicle bailed from I-65 at Preston Highway near Industrial Boulevard and Fern Valley Road, according to MetroSafe, where they reportedly crashed in the 3300 block of Fern Valley Road.
It is unclear at this time how many officers were involved in the crash and what the extent of their injuries are. It is also unclear how many suspects were involved and whether or not anyone has been taken into custody.
WDRB has a crew at both scenes. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
