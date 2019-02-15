LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRBA) -- An Indiana police chief, killed in the line of duty, was given a police escort out of Louisville.
LMPD cruisers escorted the body of Rising Sun Police Chief David Hewitt from the medical examiner's office on LaGrange Road Friday morning. His body was driven back to Rising Sun through several jurisdictions.
The Switzerland County Sheriff's Office says Hewitt died at a hospital following the crash about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Indiana 56 outside Vevay.
The crash remains under investigation but icy road conditions are believed to have been a factor.
Hewitt was 49 years old.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.