WASHINGTON (WDRB) – Washington D.C. is pausing to remember officers across the nation who have fallen in the line of duty – and several Kentucky officers are among them.
This week is National Police Week – and WDRB's Gilbert Corsey and photojournalist Frank Stamper are in the nation's capital to mark the solemn observance.
On Monday morning, the 10-year-old son of fallen Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht was at Arlington National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It's a spot that signifies those who were on a mission to serve their country – and didn't make it home.
This week is all about honoring and celebrating the lives of heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
"It means a lot," said Wayne Ackert, Mengedoht's father. "I mean, I like the fact that they're honoring my daughter. It's kind of sad because she's not here. She was taken way too soon, in my opinion. I still haven't really figured out why she'd been taken."
Mengedoht died after a fiery crash on I-64 under the Belvedere on Christmas Eve. She was hit by a utility truck during a traffic stop.
Several people were there for the wreath-laying, including members of Mengedoht's family, friends, and dozens of colleagues from LMPD. In fact, 30,000 people from across the country are in Washington D.C. for Police Week. They share in camaraderie and counseling. They know what it's like to lose an officer on the job, and they're there to pay tribute to the legacy of fallen officers.
"It just means – to know that she's not forgotten," Marie Ackert, Mengedoht's grandmother. "That she's remembered for what she did. She was such a part of the community here."
The signature event is a candlelight vigil Monday night on the National Mall where 10,000 candles are lit and the names of every officer who died in the line of duty is read.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.