LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Southeast Christian Church this morning to say their final goodbyes to a fallen LMPD detective.
The church is expected to be packed with friends, family, and people who want to pay their respects to Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
Mengedoht was killed a week ago when she was conducting a traffic stop on I-64 East in downtown Louisville.
Police say Roger Burdette who was driving a semi truck for MSD crashed into her police cruiser and caused it to burst into flames.
After a weekend of events honoring Mengedoht including a procession around her favorite parts of Louisville, she will be laid to rest today.
Mengedoht's funeral is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Southeast Christian Church.
Longtime friend Brandon King said Mengedoht was "a good loving person, caring mom, big heart. She'd give the shirt off her back to you."
Mengedoht will be buried right after the funeral at Hebron Cemetery in Bullitt County.
Bullitt County officials ask anyone planning to attend the to park along John Harper Highway, and try to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.
The funeral procession route as it enters Bullitt County to take Det. Mengedoht to her final resting place will be as follows:
I65 S/B exiting onto E/B 1526
E/B 1526 / John Harper Hwy to Old Preston Hwy
S/B Old Preston Hwy to E Hebron Lane – Hebron Cemetery
The following roads will be closed during the time it takes the funeral procession to pass:
- KY 1526 at I65 S/B exit ramp
- KY 1526 at I65 N/B exit ramp
- KY 1526 at E. Blue Lick – N/B and S/B sides
- Ky 1526 (John Harper Hwy) from E Blue Lick to Preston Hwy (including side streets onto John Harper – Running Creek, Morningside, Spring Meadow and any businesses that have entrances onto John Harper)
- Preston Hwy at 1526 (vehicles will be routed back N/B or S/B depending on which direction they are coming from, they just will not be able to cross Preston for the duration of the procession)
- Burkland Blvd at Old Preston Hwy
- Willow Way at Old Preston Hwy
- E Hebron at Old Preston Hwy
- Old Preston at Robards
Access to and from businesses along the route will be restricted during the procession.
