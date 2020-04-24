LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD detectives are asking for the public's help to solve three homicides that happened less than three hours apart on Thursday.
In one incident, two men were shot around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Hikes Lane. Police say they drove themselves to Audubon Hospital in separate vehicles, where one of them died. There's no word yet on the condition of the second victim, but police say he is expected to survive.
Neighbors say it's usually a quiet area, but they reported hearing at least a dozen gunshots Thursday night. One man who didn't want to be identified said the shooting has left the community on edge.
"Normally you like to walk your kid down the street and not worry too much if it's starting to get dark or anything like that, but when things like this happen it kind of changes the way you think a little bit."
Two hours earlier, around 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. That's where they found a man shot and killed outside in the 1600 block of South 31st Street, near Young Avenue.
Around 9 p.m. homicide detectives were also called to the Crescent Hill neighborhood, near Grinstead Drive and South Bayly Avenue. That's where police say they found a man's body inside a car. Foul play is suspected, but no further details are available at this time.
As of now, police don't believe any of the incidents are related.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on any of these homicides to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.