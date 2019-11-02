LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department has determined that a shooting in the Russell neighborhood that resulted in the death of a teenager Friday was an accident.
"Upon further investigation LMPD investigators have determined that yesterday's shooting in the 2700 block of Muhammad Ali was accidental," department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement Saturday. "No charges are anticipated and there are no outstanding parties."
No further information regarding the shooting was made available Saturday.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 5 p.m. Friday and found a teenage male shot inside of a home. The teen was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Smiley said. LMPD's Homicide Unit was handling the investigation Friday, according to a statement from the department.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.